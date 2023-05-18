Baby Diapers and Adult Incontinence Machine Market, Industry Analysis 2031

Global baby diapers and adult incontinence machine market is expected to reach $1,255.6 million by 2028, from $857.9 million in 2020, registering a CAGR of 4.6%

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global baby diapers and adult incontinence machine market is expected to reach $1,255.6 million by 2028, from $857.9 million in 2020, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028.The growth of the market is expected to be driven by the increasing population of aging people, improving awareness about incontinence products, and increasing disposable income.

The global baby diapers and adult incontinence machine market is expected to reach $1,255.6 million by 2028, from $857.9 million in 2020, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028. This is due to the growing use of disposable diapers, the rising number of working mothers, and the increasing preference for convenience products. Additionally, the introduction of innovative products, such as clothes with built-in diapers and biodegradable diapers, is anticipated to support the growth of the baby diaper segment.

The adult incontinence segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence due to aging, obesity, and prostate cancer, and the increasing awareness about the availability of incontinence products. Additionally, the introduction of innovative products, such as washable briefs and disposable underwear, is anticipated to drive the market growth.

North America is projected to dominate the market and account for a share of 40.9% by 2025. This is due to the presence of key players in the region, such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation and Procter & Gamble, and the increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence in the region.

Competition Analysis

The key players profiled in the global baby diapers and adult incontinence machine market report include Cellulose Converting Solutions SpA, Procter & Gamble (Fameccanica Data S.p.A.), Quanzhou Niso Industry Co. Ltd., SANI Group (SANIMAC SRL), Wangda Industrial Co. Limited, Welldone (China) Industry Limited, ZUIKO Corporation, HAINA Intelligent Equipment International Holdings Limited (Jinjiang HAINA Machinery Co Ltd), Anqing Heng Chang Machinery Co. Ltd., and RML Machinery & Services SA.

The market is highly competitive and fragmented, with the presence of global, regional, and local players. The market is likely to witness a high degree of consolidation in the forecast period, as companies are focusing on strategic collaborations and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio and global presence. For instance, in 2018, Ontex Group purchased the adult incontinence business of BSN Medical.

The report provides a detailed view of the market, with the help of qualitative and quantitative analysis. It provides an overview and forecast of the global baby diaper and adult incontinence market based on product and region. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of market dynamics and competitive landscape. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the market and their strategies for growth.

