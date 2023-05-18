Refurbished Fitness Equipment Market to Cross $1.9 billion by 2031 and Exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% Over the Forecast Period

Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global refurbished fitness equipment market garnered $1.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $1.9 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

The refurbished fitness equipment market has been experiencing several notable trends in recent years. These trends reflect changing consumer preferences, technological advancements, and the increasing focus on sustainability. Here are some key trends in the refurbished fitness equipment market:

Growing Demand for Affordable Fitness Solutions: The rising cost of new fitness equipment has led to an increased demand for refurbished options. Consumers are looking for cost-effective alternatives to equip their home gyms or commercial fitness facilities. Refurbished fitness equipment provides a more affordable option while still delivering reliable and functional workout machines.

Increased Focus on Sustainability: Sustainability has become a significant factor influencing consumer choices across various industries, including fitness equipment. Refurbishing and reusing fitness equipment helps reduce waste, conserve resources, and minimize the environmental impact of manufacturing new equipment. Many consumers are now actively seeking refurbished options as a more eco-friendly choice.

Technological Advancements and Upgrades: Refurbished fitness equipment is not just about restoring old machines; it also involves upgrading and incorporating modern technology. Refurbished equipment can be retrofitted with digital displays, connectivity features, tracking capabilities, and other technological advancements to enhance the user experience. These upgrades make refurbished equipment more appealing and competitive in the market.

Diverse Product Range: The refurbished fitness equipment market offers a wide range of products, catering to different fitness goals, preferences, and budgets. From cardio machines like treadmills, ellipticals, and stationary bikes to strength training equipment like weight benches and dumbbells, refurbished options are available for various fitness categories. This diversity allows consumers to find the right equipment for their specific needs at a lower cost.

Trustworthy Certification and Warranty Programs: To build trust and credibility, refurbished fitness equipment sellers often provide certification programs that guarantee the quality and functionality of the refurbished machines. These certification programs assure customers that the equipment has undergone thorough inspection, repairs, and maintenance. Additionally, warranty programs are offered to provide further reassurance and protect customers against any potential defects or issues.

Online Platforms and Marketplaces: The rise of e-commerce and online marketplaces has significantly impacted the refurbished fitness equipment market. Online platforms make it easier for consumers to access a wide range of refurbished options from different sellers or manufacturers. This accessibility and convenience have contributed to the growth of the refurbished fitness equipment market by connecting buyers and sellers more efficiently.

Increased Focus on Safety and Quality: Refurbished fitness equipment sellers prioritize safety and quality to meet customer expectations. They ensure that all safety features are in place, conduct thorough inspections, and perform necessary repairs to deliver equipment that meets industry standards. The focus on safety and quality helps build trust among consumers, encouraging them to choose refurbished options with confidence.

Home Gym Boom: The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent gym closures have led to a surge in home gym setups. Many individuals and families have embraced the idea of working out at home, leading to an increased demand for fitness equipment. Refurbished options provide an affordable solution for those looking to create their own home gym without breaking the bank.

Expansion of Commercial Market: While the residential market remains significant, the refurbished fitness equipment market has also seen growth in the commercial sector. Fitness facilities, hotels, corporate wellness programs, and other commercial entities are turning to refurbished equipment to equip their spaces while managing costs effectively.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global refurbished fitness equipment market based on Type, End User, Distribution Channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures.

Based on type, the cardio equipment segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global refurbished fitness equipment market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the weight training equipment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user, the residential segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around four-fifths of the global refurbished fitness equipment market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the commercial segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on distribution channel, the online channels segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global refurbished fitness equipment market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global refurbished fitness equipment market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.



