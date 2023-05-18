Robotic Drilling Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast, 2027

Robotic drilling equipment market valued at $804.0 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $1,017.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.4%

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for drilling equipment and services has increased significantly over the last few decades as the world's energy needs become more demanding. Furthermore, the increasing cost of oil and gas production has driven the need for more efficient and cost-effective drilling technologies. In recent years, robotic drilling equipment has emerged as an attractive solution to these industry challenges.

Robotic drilling equipment is composed of robotic systems, specialized software, and other components that enable the automation of drilling operations. This technology can significantly improve drilling efficiency by reducing the number of personnel required for operations and allowing for more precise drilling operations that are less prone to human error. Additionally, robotic drilling equipment can be used to reduce operational costs by increasing the speed of drilling and reducing the amount of time spent onsite.

The robotic drilling equipment market was valued at $804.0 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $1,017.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027. The growth of the market is driven by increasing demand for robotic drilling equipment from the oil and gas industry, as well as from other industries such as coal mining and construction. Furthermore, the growing trend of automation and digitalization across industries is expected to drive the demand for robotic drilling equipment.

The major players profiled in the robotic drilling equipment market include Automated Rig Technologies Ltd., Drillform Technical Services Ltd., Drillmec Inc., Epiroc AB, Herrenknecht Group, Huisman Equipment B.V., KCA Deutag Alpha Limited, Loadmaster Universal Rigs, Inc., Nabors Industries Ltd., and National Oilwell Varco, Inc. Major companies in the market have adopted strategies, such as business expansion, partnership, acquisition, and product launch, to offer better products and services to customers in the robotic drilling equipment market. For instance, in August 2020, Drillform opened a new facility in the UAE in Abu Dhabi to provide service to customers in the Middle East and North Africa regions. It looks after the sales and services of its products through this facility.



In conclusion, the robotic drilling equipment market is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand from the oil and gas industry and other industries. Major players in the market are expected to continue to invest in the development of robotic drilling equipment in order to meet the growing demand. Furthermore, smaller players are expected to enter the market and offer competitive solutions in order to gain a foothold in the industry.