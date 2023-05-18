Rainscreen Cladding Market Share, Size, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis 2031

Rainscreen cladding market was $113,313.0 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $206,638.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rainscreen cladding is a type of construction material used to protect a building's exterior walls from rainwater and the elements. It is made up of a series of panels, usually made of wood, metal, plastic, or a combination of materials, which are attached to the exterior wall of the building. This type of cladding has become an increasingly popular choice for architects and builders due to its attractive aesthetic appeal, energy efficiency, and durability. The increasing demand for rainscreen cladding has led to a rise in the global rainscreen cladding market.

Market Overview

The global rainscreen cladding market size was $113,313.0 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $206,638.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030. The increasing demand for aesthetically pleasing, energy efficient, and durable building materials is driving the growth of the market. The rise in the construction of residential and non-residential buildings, stringent regulations regarding energy efficiency, and the growing use of green building materials are some of the major factors driving the growth of the rainscreen cladding market.

Market Segmentation

The global rainscreen cladding market is segmented on the basis of material type, application, and region. On the basis of material type, the market is segmented into wood, metal, plastic, and composite. The wood segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, due to its cost-effectiveness and aesthetic appeal. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into residential, non-residential, and industrial. The residential segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, owing to the increasing construction of residential buildings.

Regional Analysis

The global rainscreen cladding market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, due to the rising demand for energy efficient building materials and the increasing number of green building projects in the region. Europe is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for sustainable building materials and the growing adoption of green building practices in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The key players profiled in the market report include Rockwool International A/S, Kingspan Group, Sika AG, SFS Group AG, CGL Systems Ltd, Trespa International B.V., Valcan, Sotech Optima ALL, The Clarison Group Ltd (Alucraft Ltd), and Euro Panels Overseas N.V.



Conclusion

The global rainscreen cladding market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for aesthetically pleasing, energy efficient, and durable building materials. The increasing construction of residential and non-residential buildings, stringent regulations regarding energy efficiency, and the growing use of green building materials are some of the major factors driving the growth of the rainscreen cladding market.

