Radio Pluggers Presents: When You Say from rock singer / songwriter Peter Lawrence Gray

Track Title: When You Say Genre: Rock Launch Date: Just Released ISRC Code: QZHN62382960

CT, USA, May 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Peter Lawrence Gray is a singer / guitarist with a lifelong passion for music. He has played within many musical genres, including: jazz, classical music at Carnegie Hall, concert bands, chamber music, choir ensembles, and now as a solo artist.He is currently working with vocal coach Olivia Olmo, in Argentina, recording with Audio Engineer Tom Stewart in the U.S.A. He is collaborating with Factory Underground Producer Kenny Cash on his upcoming singles. Promotion efforts are being strategically led by Media Consultant, Matt Allen, in the U.K. and Radio Pluggers, also in the UK.Peter is inspired by the music and musicians of the 1950's. In today's society, we have lost so much of human touch, interconnectedness, and tenderness. Gray hopes, through his music, to help us reconnect with earlier, simpler times.Contact Peter Lawrence Gray at ctpetergray@yahoo.com and please mention Radio Pluggers!