Farm Tires Market Share is Expected to Surpass a Valuation of US$ 14 Billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.5%: Fact.MR Analysis

Farm Tires Market Analysis By Product Type (Bias Tires, Radial Tires), By Application (Tractors, Combine Harvesters, Sprayers, Trailers, Loaders), By Sales Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket) & By Regions

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for farm tires worldwide was estimated to be worth $8.2 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow to $14 billion by the end of 2033. Global farm tire market size is predicted to grow globally between 2023 and 2033 at a CAGR of 5.5%.



As more farms become less reliant on labor, it is anticipated that tractor sales will increase significantly over the next several years, which will increase demand for tractor tires throughout the course of the projection period.

Tractors, harvesters, and sowers are just a few of the farm equipment and vehicles that employ farm tires, also known as agricultural tires. Crop productivity has increased dramatically as a result of the use of cutting-edge machinery in agriculture. Consequently, agricultural machinery is being used by an increasing number of farmers and producers.

Drivers

The growth of the global agricultural industry directly impacts the demand for farm tires. As the agricultural sector expands to meet the increasing food demands of a growing population, farmers require more efficient and durable tires for their agricultural machinery.

The adoption of mechanized farming practices, such as tractors, combine harvesters, and other agricultural machinery, has increased significantly. These machines rely heavily on farm tires for optimal performance, fuel efficiency, and reduced soil compaction.

Advancements in tire technology have led to the development of specialized farm tires that offer improved traction, reduced soil compaction, increased load-bearing capacity, and enhanced durability. These advancements have encouraged farmers to upgrade their tires, thereby driving market growth.

Farmers are constantly seeking ways to increase productivity and efficiency to maximize their yields. Upgrading to advanced farm tires can help improve operational efficiency by reducing downtime, providing better traction, and enabling higher speeds, leading to increased productivity.

Farm tires play a crucial role in soil conservation efforts. Tires with advanced designs can minimize soil compaction and reduce damage to fields, preserving soil structure and fertility. As environmental awareness increases, farmers are inclined to invest in farm tires that contribute to sustainable agricultural practices.



Market Restraints

The farm tires market is influenced by the overall agricultural industry, which is susceptible to fluctuations in commodity prices. When crop prices are low, farmers may delay or reduce investments in new equipment, including farm tires, leading to a slowdown in the market.

Advanced farm tires with specialized features can be expensive compared to conventional tires. The higher cost can deter some farmers, especially those with limited budgets or smaller operations, from investing in premium tires, limiting the market growth.

Agricultural activities are often seasonal, and farm tire purchases tend to be concentrated during specific periods. Demand for farm tires may experience fluctuations based on the planting and harvesting seasons, which can impact market stability.



Trends

Radial tires have gained popularity in the farm tires market due to their superior performance characteristics. Radial tires offer improved traction, reduced soil compaction, increased fuel efficiency, and enhanced durability compared to bias-ply tires. As a result, there is a growing trend toward the adoption of radial farm tires.

Very High Flexion (VF) and Increased Flexion (IF) tires are gaining traction in the farm tires market. These tires have higher load-carrying capacities at lower inflation pressures, resulting in reduced soil compaction and improved yield potential. Farmers are increasingly opting for VF and IF tires to minimize soil damage and enhance productivity.

Precision agriculture techniques, such as GPS-guided machinery and data-driven decision-making, are becoming more prevalent in the agricultural industry. These advancements require farm tires with enhanced traction, accuracy, and durability to support precise operations. As a result, there is a growing trend towards technologically advanced farm tires designed for precision agriculture.

There is an increasing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly practices in agriculture. This trend has led to the development of farm tires with improved fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and lower environmental impact. Eco-friendly tire materials, such as soybean oil-based rubber compounds, are being used to manufacture farm tires, aligning with the industry's sustainability goals.

Tire monitoring and sensor technologies are being incorporated into farm tires to provide real-time data on tire pressure, temperature, and overall performance. These technologies help farmers optimize tire usage, prevent potential failures, and reduce downtime.



Competitive Landscape:

Manufacturers have been introducing larger and stronger tires capable of carrying heavier loads. This allows for increased productivity and reduces soil compaction. Moreover, Tire manufacturers are incorporating advanced tread patterns and innovative design features to enhance traction and self-cleaning capabilities. This helps to minimize slippage and improve overall performance in various field conditions.

The agricultural industry has been placing a greater emphasis on sustainability, and this has influenced the farm tires market. Tire manufacturers have been developing eco-friendly and sustainable tire options, such as using renewable materials in tire production and reducing the environmental impact of tire manufacturing processes.

Key Companies

Michelin

Bridgestone Corporation

Titan International, Inc.

Continental AG

TBC Corporation

Mitas Tires

Apollo Tyres Ltd.

CEAT

The Carlstar Group

Trelleborg AB

Key Segments of Farm Tires Industry Research

By Product Type: Bias Tires Radial Tires

By Application: Tractors Combine Harvesters Sprayers Trailers Loaders Others

By Sales Channel: OEMs Aftermarket

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Covered in the Farm Tires Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Farm Tires sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Farm Tires demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry by 2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Farm Tires Market during the forecast period?



