UV Disinfection Equipment Market Size, Share, Industry Trends And Report Analysis For 2023-2032

UV Disinfection Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “UV Disinfection Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s ultraviolet disinfection equipment market report, the UV disinfection equipment market size is predicted to reach $8.10 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.3%.

The growth in the UV disinfection equipment market is due to rise in water pollution and deteriorating quality of water. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the UV disinfection equipment market include American Ultraviolet, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Xenex Disinfection Services LLC, Trojan Technologies.

UV Disinfection Equipment Market Segments

• By Component: UV Lamp, Controller Unit, Quartz Sleeve, Reactor Chamber, Other Components

• By Power Rating: Low, Medium, High

• By Application: Water Treatment, Waste Water Treatment, Air Treatment, Food and Beverage Disinfection, Surface Disinfection

• By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Municipal

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

UV disinfection equipment refers to a device that is equipped with a mercury arc lamp that emits electromagnetic energy or ultraviolet radiation to destroy or inactivate bacteria and diseases by altering the genetic material of an organism.

