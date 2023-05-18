City of Salinas renews open data portal contract with Opendatasoft

Californian city increases transparency and drives ROI with data sharing

Data is the glue to bring people together, internally and externally, underpinning openness and effectiveness, as the successes of Salinas show. We look forward to continuing to work with them.” — Franck Carassus, Chief Sales Officer and co-founder of Opendatasoft

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- City of Salinas renews open data portal with Opendatasoft

Californian city increases transparency and drives ROI with data sharing

Boston and Paris, May 18 2023, Opendatasoft, a global leader in the democratization of data, today announced that the City of Salinas in California has renewed its contract to use Opendatasoft’s technology to power its open data portal.

One of the first 50 cities in the United States to be Certified by Bloomberg Philanthropies’ What Works Cities initiative for its investment in data and transparency, Salinas has been working with Opendatasoft since 2018. Under the new contract, the city will update its portal to meet the changing needs of its citizens by increasing the number and range of visualizations and dynamic dashboards it provides, as well as revamping the portal look and feel.

The multilingual City of Salinas open data portal currently contains 69 datasets, focused and organized around citizen, business and government priorities. Originally developed with support from the What Works Cities initiative, the portal has received over 1 million API requests over the last four years. It aims to make city government more transparent, share valuable data that is accessible to all, and give residents greater insight into how city decisions are made. Notable uses of data include the Community Alliance for Safety and Peace (CASP) program, an initiative that is successfully reducing youth and gang violence, as well as providing information in areas as diverse as bikeways, engineering survey markers and school sites.

“In our experience we’re seeing an enormous return on investment from our open data portal, enabling us to better meet the needs of our internal and external audiences,” said Eric Sandoval, Innovation Team Leader and GIS Administrator, City of Salinas. “Opendatasoft is the perfect foundation for our program, as it makes it easy to add new datasets and share them efficiently in a wide range of formats and visualizations, breaking down silos and helping us become data-driven.”

The county seat of Monterey County, the City of Salinas has a diverse and multicultural population of approximately 160,000. Situated just 40 minutes south of Silicon Valley, Salinas has a global reputation as an agriculture and innovation hub, while also being home to more than 100 manufacturing, financial, and medical related firms.

“Cities and municipalities face a growing range of complex challenges and need to respond by being more transparent, collaborative and innovative,” said Franck Carassus, Chief Sales Officer and co-founder of Opendatasoft. “Data is the glue to bring people together, internally and externally, underpinning openness and effectiveness, as the successes of Salinas show. We look forward to continuing to work with them on their program in the future.”

The City of Salinas open data portal can be found at https://cityofsalinas.opendatasoft.com/pages/homepage/

To read a full case study on the City of Salinas visit https://www.opendatasoft.com/en/resources/success-story-salinas/

About Opendatasoft

Opendatasoft is a global leader in the democratization of data. It provides an all-in-one SaaS platform that allows all teams to quickly create compelling digital experiences with their data and share them across their internal and external ecosystems. This allows customers to accelerate digital transformation and development, positively transform their operations and establish more transparent relationships with their stakeholders.

More than 350 organizations around the world have adopted Opendatasoft's platform. They include large companies such as Schneider Electric, UK Power Networks, SFR, Bloomberg Associates, Veolia and Saint Gobain, government and state departments, and major cities such as Paris, Vancouver, Long Beach, Bristol, Namur, and Eindhoven. Find out more at www.opendatasoft.com

