Senate Bill 663 Printer's Number 766

PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - application, provide the department or licensing authority of a

political subdivision with documentation of the person's

eligibility for the exemption in a form and manner prescribed by

the department.

(d) Status.--The department or licensing authority of a

political subdivision, in consultation with other Commonwealth

agencies, may determine an applicant's status as a small

business eligible for an exemption under this section.

Section 4. Offenses.

The following shall apply:

(1) A person who fraudulently obtains a business fee

exemption under section 3 commits a misdemeanor of the third

degree.

(2) A person assigning, transferring or attempting to

assign or transfer a business fee exemption or using or

attempting to use a business fee exemption contrary to this

act commits a misdemeanor of the third degree.

Section 5. Reporting.

The department shall annually determine the total number of

business fee exemptions applied for and issued and the total

dollar amount of the exemptions under this act and submit a

report to the chair and minority chair of the Community,

Economic and Recreational Development Committee of the Senate

and the chair and minority chair of the Commerce Committee of

the House of Representatives. The report may be submitted

electronically.

Section 6. Applicability.

This act shall apply to business applications for new

businesses filed on or after July 1, 2023.

Section 7. Effective date.

20230SB0663PN0766 - 3 -

