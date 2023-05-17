Senate Bill 663 Printer's Number 766
PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - application, provide the department or licensing authority of a
political subdivision with documentation of the person's
eligibility for the exemption in a form and manner prescribed by
the department.
(d) Status.--The department or licensing authority of a
political subdivision, in consultation with other Commonwealth
agencies, may determine an applicant's status as a small
business eligible for an exemption under this section.
Section 4. Offenses.
The following shall apply:
(1) A person who fraudulently obtains a business fee
exemption under section 3 commits a misdemeanor of the third
degree.
(2) A person assigning, transferring or attempting to
assign or transfer a business fee exemption or using or
attempting to use a business fee exemption contrary to this
act commits a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Section 5. Reporting.
The department shall annually determine the total number of
business fee exemptions applied for and issued and the total
dollar amount of the exemptions under this act and submit a
report to the chair and minority chair of the Community,
Economic and Recreational Development Committee of the Senate
and the chair and minority chair of the Commerce Committee of
the House of Representatives. The report may be submitted
electronically.
Section 6. Applicability.
This act shall apply to business applications for new
businesses filed on or after July 1, 2023.
Section 7. Effective date.
