Senate Bill 707 Printer's Number 767
PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 767
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
707
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN, CULVER, DILLON, SCHWANK AND
BREWSTER, MAY 17, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MAY 17, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in pupils and attendance, providing
for military child advance enrollment.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1302.1. Military Child Advance Enrollment.--(a) A
school district shall develop a policy or revise an existing
policy on enrollment of students to allow a child whose parent
or legal guardian is an active duty member of the armed forces
of the United States, including a reserve component, and has
received official military orders to transfer into or within
this Commonwealth to enroll in the school district prior to
establishing residency for purposes of section 1302 upon
providing a copy of the official military orders to the school
