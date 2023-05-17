Senate Bill 707 Printer's Number 767

PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 767

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

707

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN, CULVER, DILLON, SCHWANK AND

BREWSTER, MAY 17, 2023

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MAY 17, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in pupils and attendance, providing

for military child advance enrollment.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1302.1. Military Child Advance Enrollment.--(a) A

school district shall develop a policy or revise an existing

policy on enrollment of students to allow a child whose parent

or legal guardian is an active duty member of the armed forces

of the United States, including a reserve component, and has

received official military orders to transfer into or within

this Commonwealth to enroll in the school district prior to

establishing residency for purposes of section 1302 upon

providing a copy of the official military orders to the school

