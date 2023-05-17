Submit Release
Senate Resolution 117 Printer's Number 770

PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 770

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

117

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, CAPPELLETTI,

BOSCOLA, COMITTA, BREWSTER, HAYWOOD, ARGALL, REGAN AND

DiSANTO, MAY 17, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 17, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing May 12 through 21, 2023, as "Go Public Gardens Days"

in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, "Go Public Gardens Days" is an ongoing, evergreen

initiative led by the American Public Gardens Association and is

supported by its partnership with the Pennsylvania Public

Horticulture Coalition to encourage the public to visit, value

and volunteer at public gardens in an individual's area and when

they travel; and

WHEREAS, The campaign brings a special focus from the Friday

before Mother's Day to the Sunday after Mother's Day; and

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth is home to more than 35 public

gardens; and

WHEREAS, The greater Philadelphia area is known as "America's

Garden Capital"; and

WHEREAS, Public gardens play a key role in two of this

Commonwealth's leading industries: agriculture and tourism; and

WHEREAS, Public gardens support more than 2,000 full-time

