Senate Bill 713 Printer's Number 772

PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 772

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

713

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, REGAN, FONTANA, BREWSTER, PENNYCUICK,

SCHWANK, BARTOLOTTA, COMITTA, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA,

CAPPELLETTI, ROBINSON, STREET AND DILLON, MAY 17, 2023

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

MAY 17, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 21, 1989 (P.L.672, No.87), entitled

"An act providing for the regulation of health club

contracts; and providing for further duties of the Bureau of

Consumer Protection, the Attorney General and district

attorneys," further providing for employee available to

administer CPR; and providing for automated external

defibrillator.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 14(c.1)(1)(ii) and (2)(iii) of the act of

December 21, 1989 (P.L.672, No.87), known as the Health Club

Act, are amended to read:

Section 14. Employee available to administer CPR.

* * *

(c.1) Exception.--A health club that offers services during

nonstaffed hours shall not be subject to the requirements of

subsections (a) and (c) if the health club complies with all of

the following:

(1) Every health club offering health club services

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19