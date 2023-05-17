Senate Bill 300 Printer's Number 773
PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 773
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
300
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, AUMENT, SANTARSIERO, BROWN, HAYWOOD,
BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, DILLON, MILLER, BAKER, COMITTA, COSTA,
SCHWANK, CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT, BREWSTER, KANE AND FARRY,
MAY 17, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MAY 17, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in preliminary provisions, providing
for public job posting database, for instructional vacancy
data and for data transparency; and establishing the Educator
Pipeline Support Grant Program.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding sections
to read:
Section 130. Public Job Posting Database.--(a) The
department shall establish and maintain a public database for
school entities or nonpublic schools to voluntarily advertise
employe vacancies on the department's publicly accessible
Internet website. The database shall, at a minimum:
(1) Allow a school entity or nonpublic school to post in
real time an employe vacancy. The department shall determine
