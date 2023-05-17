Senate Bill 300 Printer's Number 773

PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 773

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

300

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, AUMENT, SANTARSIERO, BROWN, HAYWOOD,

BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, DILLON, MILLER, BAKER, COMITTA, COSTA,

SCHWANK, CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT, BREWSTER, KANE AND FARRY,

MAY 17, 2023

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MAY 17, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in preliminary provisions, providing

for public job posting database, for instructional vacancy

data and for data transparency; and establishing the Educator

Pipeline Support Grant Program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding sections

to read:

Section 130. Public Job Posting Database.--(a) The

department shall establish and maintain a public database for

school entities or nonpublic schools to voluntarily advertise

employe vacancies on the department's publicly accessible

Internet website. The database shall, at a minimum:

(1) Allow a school entity or nonpublic school to post in

real time an employe vacancy. The department shall determine

