VN to play a greater role in global commodity exchanges

HÀ NỘI The Mercantile Exchange of Vietnam (MXV) is to play an increasingly important role in global trade with changes in the Southeast Asia economy's supply and demand impacting the listed prices of commodities on global exchanges, said trade experts at a workshop held in Hà Nội yesterday.

Since its debut in 2006, trade through the exchange has been steadily growing with MXV reporting a 36 per cent growth year-on-year in 2022.

The exchange has successfully connected to many of the world's largest commodity markets including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME Group), the London Metal Exchange (LME), the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the Singapore Exchange (SGX), the Osaka Exchange (OSE), and the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange (BMD), said Trần Duy Đông, head of the domestic market department under MoIT.

"MXV's success is a clear indication of Việt Nam's greater role in global trade. Large international exchanges not only view Việt Nam as a market with great potential, but they are also willing to collaborate with us to turn MXV into a leading exchange in the region," he said.

At the workshop, trade experts from CME said global trade will likely remain unpredictable for the rest of 2023. For example, global oil prices reached a peak of US$83.38 per barrel in April, only to hit a new low of $63.57 a month later on May 4.

Global macroeconomics still holds too many variables, primarily related to the US' economic performance and China's recovery. While there have been more downs than ups in the global market so far this year, there are still reasons to be optimistic about the resilience of the economy in the medium and long term, said Erik Norland, Executive Director and Senior Economist at CME Group.

The MXV Index, which represents 31 traded commodities in Việt Nam, has decreased by more than 10 per cent compared to the end of 2022. Among them, agriculture and energy experienced the most drastic price drops by 13 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively.

Experts said prices likely won't stabilise until global macroeconomic conditions improve.

In recent months, however, raw material prices have been on the rise, with many being Việt Nam's strong products including coffee, rubber and black pepper.

Meanwhile, pressure on the country's animal feed industry has been lessened as global prices for input materials went down significantly. Imported corn prices at ports such as Cái Lân and Cái Mép have dropped below $280 per tonne, compared to the price of over $330 per tonne earlier this year, which translated into lower prices for animal feed in the domestic market.

A report by the General Department of Vietnam Customs showed Việt Nam imported 2.81 million tonnes of corn in the first four months of the year, a 9.3 per cent increase from the same period last year. Imports of wheat and soybeans also increased by 6.7 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively.

However, experts have warned of a reverse trend during the second half of 2023 and one that businesses must take measures to mitigate its damage.

Đặng Việt Hưng, director-general of MXV, urged Vietnamese businesses to take full advantage of the current favourable conditions while laying the groundwork to prepare for the second half of the year.

By the end of 2022, Việt Nam remained the largest exporter of Robusta coffee, the third-largest exporter of rubber, the sixth-largest importer of corn, and the third-largest importer of soybean worldwide. VNS