VN-Japan joint venture ships 31,500 tonnes of cement to the US

VIETNAM, May 18 -

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam-Japan joint venture Nghi Sơn Cement Corporation (NSCC) said it has exported 31,500 tonnes of cement to the US, its first batch to the market.

The shipment is considered a good sign given the gloomy situation facing the construction sector.

Experts said that between mid-April 2022 and now, Việt Nam’s quiet construction situation has directly affected the sales of the building material market. In addition, the country’s cement exports have also plunged to record lows in many years.

The joint venture between the Vietnam Cement Corporation (Vicem) and two Japanese multinational corporations, namely Taiheiyo Cement (TCC) and Mitsubishi Materials (MMC), was established in 1995. — VNS