Himax to Unveil Cutting-Edge Color Sequential Front-Lit LCoS for Advanced AR Glasses Solutions at Display Week 2023

Himax State-of-the-Art Solution Features Lightweight, Compact Design with High Brightness To Reignite the Future of AR Glasses

Display Week 2023 is a global prestigious event for emerging display technologies organized by the Society for Information Display (SID). During the event, Himax will showcase its proprietary Color Sequential Front-Lit LCoS Microdisplay, that offers unrivaled performance and functionality, featuring a lightweight, compact form factor and high brightness. The microdisplay solution accomplishes an impressively compact size with a total volume of around 0.5 cc, comprised of the illumination optics and the LCoS panel, while also delivering exceptional brightness up to 100K nits. These outstanding characteristics make it the perfect solution to meet the stringent specifications of the most advanced AR glasses deploying 2D exit pupil expansion waveguides that support greater than 50 degrees of field-of-view.

Himax has long held a leadership position in the field of LCoS technology and boasts a proven track record of mass production capabilities across various avant-garde applications. As an illustration, the Company’s LCoS microdisplay has been successfully implemented in a wide range of devices designed by industry tech leaders, including Google Glass, hearing-impaired AR (Augmented Reality) glasses, industrial aR (assisted Reality) head mounted wearable and AR table gaming, among others. These applications underscore our commitment to foster our innovative technology to make lives better and greatly improve workplace efficiency.

“We continue to cement our position as a pioneer in optical display technologies with the introduction of our latest innovation, the Color Sequential Front-Lit LCoS, which will be unveiled at Display Week 2023. This unrivaled state-of-the-art microdisplay solution offers lightweight, compact, and high brightness for AR glasses,” said Jordan Wu, CEO at Himax. “Through years of strenuous development, we have achieved exceptional milestones in performance and functionality, enabling Himax to fulfill the rigorous requirements for the most advanced AR glasses. We are confident that our technological advancements will rejuvenate the AR glasses market, fueling its expansion and unlocking new possibilities for immersive visual experience in the metaverse,” concluded Mr. Wu.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. Himax is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, Himax designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, AMOLED ICs, LED driver ICs, power management ICs and LCoS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and heads-up displays (HUD) for automotive. The Company also offers CMOS image sensors, wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing and ultralow power WiseEye™ smart image sensing, which are used in a wide variety of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical device, home appliance, AIoT, etc. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,900 patents granted and 385 patents pending approval worldwide as of March 31, 2023. Himax has retained its position as the leading display imaging processing semiconductor solution provider to consumer electronics brands worldwide.

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this conference call include, but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

