Global Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2023
The Business Research Company’s “Flue Gas Desulfurization System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the gas desulfurization system market. As per TBRC’s flue gas desulfurization system market forecast, the flue gas desulfurization system market size is expected to grow to $24.31 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.
The increasing number of coal-fired power plants is expected to propel the market growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest flue gas desulfurization system market share. Major players in the market include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., GE Power, Doosan Lentjes GmbH, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Rafako S.A., FLSmidth & Co., Hamon Group.
Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market Segments
1) By Type: Wet FGD Systems, Spray Dry FGD System, Dry and Semi-dry FGD Systems
2) By Installation: Greenfield, Brownfield
3) By End-Use: Power Generation, Chemical, Iron and Steel, Metal Processing and Mining, Cement Manufacturing, Paper and Pulp, Other End Uses
The seawater flue gas desulfurization system market refers to a device that removes sulfur dioxide (SO2) from the fuel gas emission produced from industrial combustion. It is mainly used for reducing SO2 emissions from industries.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Size And Growth Rate
6. Flue Gas Desulfurization Technologies
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
