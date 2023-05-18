Fishmeal And Fish Oil Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Fishmeal & Fish Oil Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Fishmeal And Fish Oil Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers fish meal production statistics and every facet of the fishmeal and fish oil market. As per TBRC’s fishmeal and fish oil market forecast, the fishmeal and fish oil market size is expected to grow to $12.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The increasing health consciousness among people is expected to boost the fishmeal and fish oil market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest fishmeal and fish oil market share. Major fishmeal production fisheries include FMC Corporation, Austevoll Seafood ASA, Croda International PLC, Oceana Group Ltd., Omega Protein Corporation, The Scoular Company.

Fishmeal And Fish Oil Market Segments

1) By Type: Steam Dried (SD), Flame Dried (FD)

2) By Source: Salmon And Trout, Marine Fish, Crustaceans, Tilapia, Carps, Other Sources

3) By Application: Aquaculture And Aquatic Feeds, Land Animal Feeds And Livestock, Agriculture And Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements, Other Applications

This type of oil refers to the protein-rich byproducts of small forage fish or low trophic level species. Fish meal is a coarsely ground powder made from whole fish and the bones and offal from processed fish. Fish meal is made by cooking, drying, pressing, and grinding fish in machinery designed for that purpose. Fish oil is a type of oil derived from the tissues of oily fish. It has docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and two omega-3 fatty acids.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Fishmeal And Fish Oil Market Trends

4. Fishmeal And Fish Oil Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Global Fishmeal Market Size

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

