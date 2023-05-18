Global Biocides Market is set to Reach a Worth of US$ 12.5 Billion by 2033 Growing at a CAGR of 3.4%. Get expert analytical reports by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Various Verticals along with the Restoration of Packaged Food Industry have flourished the Biocides Market, FMI records a CAGR of 3.4% for 2023 to 2033. Creating interest for biocides from various organizations, for instance, water treatment, paints and coatings, wood-added substances, oil and gas, cleaning engineered substances, agrochemicals, paper and squash and others should uphold the arrangements over the assessment time span

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The biocides market is anticipated to thrive at an average CAGR of 3.4% between 2023 and 2033. The market is anticipated to surpass US$ 12.5 Billion by 2033, while it holds a revenue of US$ 8.9 Billion in 2023.



A wider range of applications as a preservative and germ-controlling agent is propelling the growth of the biocides market. Furthermore, advanced pharmaceutical companies are implementing biocides to shelf their medicines for longer usage.

In expanding packaged food industry, look for an affordable preservation option provided through biocides. Restoration of the FMCG sector has also ended up thriving the growth of the biocides market.

Emerging economies such as India and China are building their medical and pharmaceutical industry. Even India has been recognized as the "pharmacy of the world" as it fuels the manufacturing and production of drugs, flourishing the sales of biocides solutions.

The use of phenolics biocides in different surgical procedures has also been highlighted recently and is likely to thrive the demand for biocides.

Its use in botanical experiments to eliminate microorganisms and plants helps research and development programs. Thus, the future of the biocides market looks promising.

Higher food exports between nations and the restoration of sea trade post-pandemic demand for a sustainable preservation solution. The biocides solution fits right in the picture, preventing the food items from getting exposed to microorganisms.

Key Pointers:

The Chinese market is the biggest and fastest market for preservation technology and is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 3.0 Billion by 2033. The regional market is expected to thrive at an average CAGR of 4.4% between 2023 and 2033. The US market thrives at the highest CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. The market is likely to reach a value of US$ 2.5 Billion by 2033. The halogen compound segment is expected to thrive in the product category due to its wider application including the water treatment sector and the paint industry. It is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Industrial grade tops the grade type segments with a CAGR of 3.3% between 2023 and 2033 while it thrived at a lower CAGR of 2.3% during the previous forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The focus of key competitors try to deliver the application-specific biocides solution. Furthermore, advanced pharmaceutical companies have extended their research verticals as their in-house biocides production. Key players in the market are Clariant AG, Lonza Group, ICL Group, BASF SE, DOW, Veolia, Troy Corporation, Nouryon, Kemira Oyj, Ecolab USA Inc, Albemarle Corporation, Solvay SA, Lanxess AG, and Buckman Laboratories International.

For instance,

Clariant AG has introduced its biocides for paints and coatings named NIPACIDE which protects the paint from microbial contamination. The major biocide products are nipacide BIT 10 W, nipacide BIT 20, and nipacide BK.

Veolia has launched its Hydrex 7000 biocide chemicals for water treatment that eliminated slime, formation of hydrogen sulfide, corrosion and biofuels

Key Segmentation:

By Grade:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial/ Technical Grade



By Type:

Halogen Compounds

Metallic Compounds

Organic Acids

Organo-sulfurs

Nitrogen

Phenolic

Others



By End Use:

Agrochemicals

Food & Beverages

Water Treatment

Paints & Coatings

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Oil & Gas

Pulp & Paper

Wood Preservatives

Cleaning Agents

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



