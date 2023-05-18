Corn Wet Milling Market – Global Industry Trends, Market Size, Share, And Forecast For 2023-2032

Corn Wet Milling Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Corn Wet Milling Market Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Corn Wet Milling Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the corn wet milling market size is predicted to reach $93.58 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.0%.

The growth in the corn wet milling market is due to rising demand for corn-based products. North America region is expected to hold the largest corn wet milling market share. Major corn wet milling market companies include Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Tate & Lyle Plc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated.

Corn Wet Milling Market Segments

• By Source: Dent Corn, Waxy Corn

• By Equipment: Corn Wet Milling Plant Equipment, Steeping Equipment, Centrifuge Systems, Washing and Filtration Systems, Other Equipment

• By End-product: Starch, Sweetener, Ethanol, Corn Gluten Meal and Gluten Feed, Other End-Products

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Corn wet milling market is a process of physical separation of corn into proteins, starches, oil, and fiber using water and specialized machinery. In this process, the corn kernels are submerged in steep tanks, which are big tanks filled with diluted aqueous sulfur dioxide solution. The kernel is then softened and treated to remove the germ, which is then processed again to remove the highly valuable maize oil.

