Monoclonal Antibodies Market 2021: Expected to Reach $390,582 million by 2030 | CAGR 10.2%

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Monoclonal antibodies market size was valued at $146,642 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $390,582 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The Monoclonal antibody market refers to the market for drugs that are made using a type of protein called monoclonal antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made copies of natural antibodies that are produced by the immune system to fight off infections. They are used in the treatment of a wide range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

The market for monoclonal antibodies has been growing rapidly in recent years, driven by advancements in biotechnology and the increasing number of approved drugs. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the growth of this market, as several monoclonal antibodies have been authorized for emergency use in the treatment of COVID-19.

There are several large pharmaceutical companies that dominate the monoclonal antibody market, including Pfizer, Regeneron, AstraZeneca, and Roche. These companies invest heavily in research and development to create new and more effective monoclonal antibodies, and they compete fiercely to capture market share.

Overall, the monoclonal antibody market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for these drugs and the development of new and more effective monoclonal antibodies.

𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc, Amgen Inc., Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Mylan N.V., and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd., provide comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles in this report.

Monoclonal antibodies are replicas of the unique parental cell derived from identical immune cells. These antibodies can bind to a specific antigen when administered, as they have monovalent affinity. Monoclonal antibodies serve as an important tool for detecting or purifying substances due to their site specificity; Thus, they have important end uses in biochemistry, molecular biology, and medicine.

The global monoclonal antibody market is segmented based on source, production, indication, end user, and region. Based on source, it is classified into murine, chimeric, humanized, and human. Based on production, it is divided into in vivo and in vitro. Based on indication, it is segmented into cancer, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory diseases, infectious diseases, microbial diseases, and others. The end user includes hospitals, research institutes, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

