Amniotic Membrane Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Amniotic Membrane Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers amniotic membrane market analysis and amniotic membrane market research and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s membrane market forecast, the amniotic membrane market value is expected to grow to $2.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2%.
The rise in the number of transplants is expected to propel the amniotic membrane market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest membrane market share. Major players in the membrane market include Amnio Technology LLC, Applied Biologics LLC, FzioMed Inc., Human Regenerative Technologies LLC, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation.
Amniotic Membrane Market Segments
1) By Product: Cryopreserved Bio Membrane, Lyophilization Bio Membrane
2) By Application: Surgical Wounds, Ophthalmology, Other Applications
3) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Specialty Clinics, Research and Academic Institutes
This type of membrane is the placenta's deepest layer, consisting of an avascular stromal matrix and a thick foundation membrane. It has several applications in regenerative medicine. It is used as a dressing in different surgical subspecialties to promote wound healing and reduce inflammation.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Amniotic Membrane Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Amniotic Membrane Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
