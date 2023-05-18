Activated Bleaching Earth Market Size Expected To Reach $3 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s “Activated Bleaching Earth Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers activated bleaching earth market analysis and every facet of the activated bleaching earth market research. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the activated bleaching earth market size is expected to grow to $3.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7%.
Rising demand for edible oils is expected to propel the activated bleaching earth market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major activated bleaching earth market leaders include Clariant AG, Taiko Bleaching Earth Sdn Bhd, Ashapura Perfoclay Limited, The W Clay Industries Sdn Bhd, HRP Industries, Manek Active Clay Pvt. Ltd., Oil-Dri Corporation of America.
Market Segments
1) By Mineral Type: Bentonite, Attapulgite, Sepiolite, Other Mineral Types
2) By Technology: Dry Bleaching, Wet Bleaching
3) By Application: Edible Oil and Fats, Mineral Oil and Lubricants, Chemicals, Other Applications
The type of substance is a fine-grained, naturally occurring, highly adsorbent substance that resembles dirt and can bind impurities or colored compounds from fats, oils, or oils and is extracted from the earth and is rich in minerals. They are generally employed to purify animal fats or edible oils for human consumption by eliminating contaminants and unwanted material.
