Energy Management Systems Global Market Report 2023 Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Energy Management Systems Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Energy Management Systems Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s energy management systems market forecast, the energy management systems market size is predicted to reach a value of $87.95 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 15.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global energy management systems industry is due to the increasing usage of smart grids and smart meters. North America region is expected to hold the largest energy management systems market share. Major energy management systems companies include Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc., Cisco Systems Inc., GE Digital, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell Building Technologies.

Energy Management Systems Market Segments

●By Type: Home Energy Management Systems, Building Energy Management Systems, Industrial Energy Management Systems

●By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

●By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud Based

●By End-User: Power and Energy, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Residential and Commercial, Food and Beverages, Other End-Users

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Energy management system refers to an integrated system consisting of software that can control, manage, and store energy parameters, analyze the usage, and analyze the wastage of energy to reduce costs for electricity. These are integrated with innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence and IoT to improve the effectiveness of the energy management system and make it more insightful for customers and are used for controlling and optimizing energy usage of various electronic devices such as fans, pumps and others.

