Multi-factor Authentication Market Reaches Unprecedented Size as Cybersecurity Risks Surge | Growing at CAGR of 18%

The market for multi-factor authentication is expanding as a result of rising cyber-security threats and technological breakthroughs in MFA solutions.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for multi-factor authentication was estimated to be worth $10,300 million globally in 2020, and it is anticipated to grow to $40,000 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 18% between 2021 and 2030.

Multi-factor authentication solutions are non-intrusive in terms of design and have no bearing on the rest of an organization's digital services and infrastructure, resulting in a highly secure operation. Additionally, organizations have access to cutting-edge multi-factor authentication solutions in the form of APIs that may be effortlessly integrated with the organization's login sites. The multi-factor authentication market has a lot of room to develop in the future thanks to the solutions' adaptability and viability.

The rise in cyberattacks and data breaches has heightened the need for robust authentication solutions. Traditional username/password-based authentication methods are no longer sufficient to protect sensitive information. MFA provides an additional layer of security by requiring users to authenticate their identity through multiple factors, such as passwords, biometrics, tokens, or smart cards. The escalating cybersecurity threats and the need for stronger authentication mechanisms have been key drivers for the adoption of MFA.

Compliance regulations, such as GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and PSD2 (Payment Services Directive 2), have mandated stronger security measures to protect user data and transactions. MFA has emerged as a critical solution to meet these regulatory requirements. Organizations are compelled to implement MFA to ensure secure access to sensitive data, financial transactions, and customer information. This regulatory push has driven the demand for MFA solutions across various industries, including banking, healthcare, government, and e-commerce.

The increasing trend of remote work and cloud-based applications has necessitated enhanced security measures. MFA provides an effective solution to verify the identity of remote users accessing corporate networks and cloud resources. The flexibility and scalability of cloud-based MFA solutions have made them highly desirable for organizations seeking secure remote access. As remote work and cloud adoption continue to expand, the demand for MFA solutions is expected to grow.

Technological advancements in MFA solutions are driving market growth. The evolution of biometric authentication methods, such as fingerprint, facial recognition, and voice recognition, has improved the accuracy and convenience of MFA. Furthermore, the integration of MFA with mobile devices and applications has made it more user-friendly and accessible. The adoption of adaptive authentication, which analyzes user behavior and context to determine the appropriate level of authentication, is another emerging trend that enhances security while maintaining a seamless user experience.

Some of the key companies mentioned within the report are Microsoft, Broadcom, Onespan, Okta, Micro Focus, Thales, Rsa Security, Duo Security (Cisco), Ping Identity, Hid Global.

