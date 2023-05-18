Renters in Broward County Can Apply for FEMA Assistance

LAKE MARY, Fla. – Renters in Broward County whose homes and property were damaged by the April 12–14 severe storms, tornadoes and flooding can apply for federal disaster assistance.

FEMA Individual Assistance is available to renters, including students, as well as homeowners. Federal financial assistance can help pay for temporary housing. The initial rental assistance is for a one-month or two-month period and can be reviewed for further assistance.

Renters may also qualify for assistance under FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program for uninsured essential personal property losses and other disaster-related expenses. These may include:

Replacement or repair of necessary personal property, such as furniture, appliances, clothing, textbooks, or school supplies.

Replacement or repair of tools and other job-related equipment required by the self-employed.

Primary vehicles.

Uninsured or out-of-pocket medical, dental, childcare, moving and storage expenses.

Survivors of the severe storms and flooding who apply for disaster assistance from FEMA may be referred to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for information on how to apply for a disaster loan. It’s important to submit the loan application as soon as possible. If your application is approved, you do not have to accept the loan but failure to return the application may disqualify you from other possible FEMA assistance.

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration, FEMA’s federal partner in disaster recovery, may also be able to help. Businesses, nonprofit organizations and homeowners may be eligible for a low-interest disaster loan to repair or replace land improvements not covered by insurance. These improvements include: a private road or bridge necessary to access the property (i.e., primary residence), repair retaining walls, etc.

Businesses can apply directly on SBA’s secure website at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. Homeowners and renters should first register with FEMA. To obtain more information, call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659- 2955. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services, or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

Renters in Broward County can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362. The helpline is available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, FEMA Accessible: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance

For information on Florida’s recovery, visit floridadisaster.org/info and fema.gov/disaster/4709. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.