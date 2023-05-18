2023 International Nurses Day

Acknowledgement from the Local Organizing Committee

The commemoration of the 2023 International Nurses Day on Friday 12 of May was very successful indeed.

The theme: Our Nurses our Future is fitting at a time nurses’ must be supported and valued as they contribute to the health service delivery of this country. The theme also challenges nurses to improve on the quality of care that we provide to our patients and clients.

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) wish to sincerely thank the Honourable Prime Minster for gracing the day with his presence and the powerful address. It was also great to see him interacting with the nurses at the stalls that he and the stage party visited.

Thanks also to the Minister of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and the Minister of the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development for their attendance. This shows the need to strengthen inter-ministerial collaboration for the development of Human Resources for Health.

Our acknowledgement to the Vice chair of Solomon Islands Christian Association for encouraging but also challenging nurses to continue with the great work as people of this country continues to pray for this profession.

Thank you as well to the World Health Organization Representative for also expressing WHO’s ongoing support to nursing.

The LOC thanks all the nurses from MHMS headquarters, National Referral Hospital, Guadalcanal Province and Honiara City Council for their contribution to making the day a success.

Our sincere acknowledgement to the following organizations and individuals who have given support through cash and kind to the International Nurses Day commemoration program:

Solomon Islands Government Solomon Islands Nurses Association Peoples Republic of China Solomon Ports Win win Investment Solomon Ltd V- Fresh Advance Technology Limited Solomon Islands Christian Association Solomon Island Planned Parenthood Association Melanesian Holdings Ltd, Provincial Press Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Health and Medical Services World Health Organization Bluewater Limited Szeba, Szetu Enterprises Ltd Solomon Breweries Limited Solomon Islands National University, Faculty of Nursing, Medicine and Allied Health Sciences Honiara City Council Health Division, Honiara Urban Nursing Services Guadalcanal Provincial Health Services, Nursing Division National Referral Hospital National Nursing Administration and Nursing Council of Solomon Islands.

The LOC also thank nurses and individuals who have rendered support by participating in the preparatory work in night leading up to the 12th of May and taking part in the entertainments.

Thank you one and all.