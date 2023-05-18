Global Wireless Charging IC Market Is Projected To Grow At A 20% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Wireless Charging IC Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the wireless charging IC market. As per TBRC’s wireless charging IC market forecast, the wireless charging IC market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.37 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 20.6% through the forecast period.

The higher penetration of smartphones and smartwatches is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest wireless charging IC market share. Major wireless charging manufacturers include NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Semiconductor Components Industries LLC, Qualcomm Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., ROHM Semiconductor.

Wireless Charging IC Market Segments

1) By Type: Receiver IC, Transmitter IC
2) By Power Range: Low Range, Medium Range, High Range
3) By Application: Smartphones, Tablets, Medical Devices, Wearable Electronic Devices, Other Applications
4) By Industry Vertical: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, IT and Telecommunication, Oil and Gas, Mining, Healthcare, Other Industry Verticals

This type of charging, commonly referred to as wireless power transfer, is a method of electrically recharging battery-operated devices such as laptops, cellphones, and electric cars without the need for a cable connection. It is used in electromagnetic waves to wirelessly charge gadgets and transfer energy. Wireless charging ICs include precise power supply, tiny size, compact design, and lightweight operation.

