Fuel Cell Bikes Market Recent Technological Advancements to Propel Growth of the Market in Foreseeable Future 2040

Fuel cell bike is a type of e-bike that uses a chemical reaction produced by hydrogen, oxygen, and a catalyst to produce electricity.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Fuel Cell Bikes Market," The fuel cell bikes market was valued at $6.0 billion in 2030, and is estimated to reach $24.7 billion by 2040, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2030 to 2040.

Hydrogen passes through the anode, while oxygen passes through the cathode. At present the adoption of polymer electrolyte membrane reduces the fossil fuel consumption and CO2 emissions and operates under low temperature and high efficiency. It usually delivers high-power density and offer the advantages of low weight and volume, compared with other fuel cells. Moreover, recent catalyst developments are key for the future of the fuel cell technology, as they will improve durability through innovative catalyst layer designs. For instance, scientists at DGIST, Korea, have developed a degradation-mitigating additive that makes Nafion membranes (best materials available for the polymer electrolyte membrane) significantly more durable.

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global fuel cell bikes market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

The lockdowns resulted in the closure of various industries, including those of fuel cell bikes, negatively impacting the overall production and sales. This was majorly due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

In addition, the fuel cell bikes market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to various initiatives by governments for adoption of small electric mobility, which is expected to create numerous opportunities for key players operating worldwide. Furthermore, the companies operating in the market have adopted several contracts, investments, and product launches to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in June 2022, Intelligent Energy Limited signed a manufacturing agreement with Hogreen Air, manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells and intelligent tech products to manufacture hydrogen fuel cells in South Korea. This provided Intelligent Energy Limited the opportunity to offer a wider range of products across drones and automotive segment in South Korea as well as the Southeast Asian region.

Factors such as rapid urbanization across the globe, surge in consumer inclination toward the use of fuel cell bikes as an eco-friendly solution, and increase in government initiatives to encourage the adoption of fuel cell vehicles are expected to drive the market growth. However, its high cost & highly flammable quality and absence of adequate refueling infrastructure are the prominent factors restricting the market growth. Furthermore, advancements in the field of polymer electrolyte membrane technology, rise in demand for fuel cells in automotive and transportation, and endorsement of stringent tail pipe emission norms are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the fuel cell bikes market growth during the forecast period.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By frame material, the carbon fiber segment dominated the global fuel cell bikes market in 2040, in terms of growth rate.

On the basis of max load, the 101kg - 125kg segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable fuel cell bikes industry growth during the forecast period.

By power, the above 751 W segment is the highest contributor to the fuel cell bikes market in terms of growth rate.

By max speed, the more than 50km/h segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

By range, the more than 125km segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

By sales channel, the offline stores segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Hyundai Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, AUDI AG, Volvo Group, BMW AG, General Motor, Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Intelligent Energy Limited, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Segway Inc., Suzuki Motor Corporation, Xiaomi Inc., Azure Bikes, Mob-ion, Pragma Industries, LAVO, and Shanghai X-idea Industrial Design Co., Ltd., are the key market players operating in the fuel cell bikes market.

