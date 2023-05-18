Whole Life Insurance Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Whole Life Insurance Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Whole Life Insurance Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Whole Life Insurance Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the whole life insurance market. As per TBRC’s whole life insurance market forecast, the whole life insurance market size is predicted to reach a value of $196.36 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 2.8% through the forecast period.

The increasing demand for products is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest whole life insurance market share. Major players in the market include China Life Insurance Company Limited, MetLife Inc., Ping An Insurance Company of China Ltd., Allianz Life Insurance, Axa SA, Generali Group, Prudential PLC., Munich Re Group.

Whole Life Insurance Market Segmentation

1) By Type: Non-Participating Whole Life, Participating Whole Life

2) By Application: Agency, Brokers, Bancassurance, Digital And Direct Channels

This type of life insurance, often known as permanent life insurance, refers to life insurance plans that include an investment component and are designed to last until death. In contrast to term life insurance, which only covers a specified number of years, the insurance policy offers a death benefit when the policyholder passes away, as long as the appropriate payments are paid. This type of life insurance policy's premiums fund both an investment account and the policy's guaranteed death benefit.

