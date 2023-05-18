Retail E-Commerce Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Retail E-Commerce Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Retail E-Commerce Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s retail e-commerce market forecast, the retail e-commerce market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 9.16 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global retail e-commerce industry is due to increase in the usage of smartphones. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest retail e-commerce market share. Major retail e-commerce companies include The Kroger Co., Walmart Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Coupang Corp., Ebates Inc., Amazon.com Inc., eBay Inc., Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Retail E-Commerce Market Segments

● By Type: Pure Marketplace, Hybrid Marketplace, Brand, Retail Chain

● By Sector: Organised, Unorganised

● By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Department Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Retail e-commerce refers to exchange of goods and services via online platform between consumers and a retail distributer.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Retail E-Commerce Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Retail E-Commerce Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC