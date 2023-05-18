Retail E-Commerce Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Retail E-Commerce Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Retail E-Commerce Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s retail e-commerce market forecast, the retail e-commerce market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 9.16 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.3 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global retail e-commerce industry is due to increase in the usage of smartphones. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest retail e-commerce market share. Major retail e-commerce companies include The Kroger Co., Walmart Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Coupang Corp., Ebates Inc., Amazon.com Inc., eBay Inc., Inter IKEA Systems B.V.
Retail E-Commerce Market Segments
● By Type: Pure Marketplace, Hybrid Marketplace, Brand, Retail Chain
● By Sector: Organised, Unorganised
● By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Department Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Retail e-commerce refers to exchange of goods and services via online platform between consumers and a retail distributer.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Retail E-Commerce Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Retail E-Commerce Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
