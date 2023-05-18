Scented Candle Market Size, Share, Opportunity, Sales Analysis And Report For 2023-2032

Scented Candle Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Scented Candle Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s scented candle market analysis, the scented candle market size is predicted to reach $4.81 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

The growth in the scented candle market is due to changes in lifestyle that are leading to stress and related ailments. North America region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major scented candle companies include California Exotic Novelties, Colonial Candles, CoScentrix, Diptyque, Himalayan Trading Post.

Scented Candle Market Segmentation

By Product Type: Jar, Pillar, Tea light, Tumbler, Vase, Other Product Types

By Raw Material: Wax, Liquid Dyes, Soy, Glass, Other Raw Materials

By Fragrance: Fruit, Flower, Spice, Blends, Other Fragrances

By Sales Channel: Online Retails, Offline Retails

By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A scented candle refers to a candle that burns with a pleasant aroma due to the addition of fragrant oils to the wax. It is a nice touch in a bathroom, especially when guests are over; in a bedroom; or in any room of the house. It can create an ambiance of healthfulness and well-being, which are used in aromatherapy for therapeutic purposes.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Scented Candle Industry Trends

4. Scented Candle Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

