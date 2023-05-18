Scented Candle Market Size, Share, Opportunity, Sales Analysis And Report For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Scented Candle Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Scented Candle Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s scented candle market analysis, the scented candle market size is predicted to reach $4.81 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4%.
The growth in the scented candle market is due to changes in lifestyle that are leading to stress and related ailments. North America region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major scented candle companies include California Exotic Novelties, Colonial Candles, CoScentrix, Diptyque, Himalayan Trading Post.
Scented Candle Market Segmentation
By Product Type: Jar, Pillar, Tea light, Tumbler, Vase, Other Product Types
By Raw Material: Wax, Liquid Dyes, Soy, Glass, Other Raw Materials
By Fragrance: Fruit, Flower, Spice, Blends, Other Fragrances
By Sales Channel: Online Retails, Offline Retails
By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9341&type=smp
A scented candle refers to a candle that burns with a pleasant aroma due to the addition of fragrant oils to the wax. It is a nice touch in a bathroom, especially when guests are over; in a bedroom; or in any room of the house. It can create an ambiance of healthfulness and well-being, which are used in aromatherapy for therapeutic purposes.
Read More On The Scented Candle Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/scented-candle-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Scented Candle Industry Trends
4. Scented Candle Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Value And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Home Fragrance Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-fragrance-global-market-report
Aromatherapy Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aromatherapy-global-market-report
Slack Wax Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/slack-wax-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business