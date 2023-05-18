Hydrogen Bromide Market Size, Share, Trends And Industry Forecast For 2023-2032

Hydrogen Bromide Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Hydrogen Bromide Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the hydrogen bromide market size is predicted to reach $5.05 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.

The growth in the hydrogen bromide molecular compound market is due to increasing demand from the electronics and semiconductor industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major hydrogen bromide market manufacturers include Air Liquide S.A., Bhavika Chemicals Corporation, Gulf Resources Inc., Linde PLC., Neogen Chemicals Ltd.

Hydrogen Bromide Market Segments

• By Type: Biocides, Flame Retardants, Catalyst, Oil And Gas Drilling, Polysilicon Etching, Other Types

• By Form: Gas, Liquid

• Hydrogen Bromide Uses By End-Use Industry: Water Treatment, Electronics, Construction, Agriculture, Automotive, Other End-Use Industries

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hydrogen bromide market is an irritating gas that turns into hydrobromic acid when it dissolves in water, is colorless, and smells in the damp air. Inorganic and organic bromine compounds, as well as zinc., sodium, and calcium bromides, are produced using hydrogen bromide (HBr) as a catalyst.

