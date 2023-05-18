Gantry Industrial Robots Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Gantry Industrial Robots Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-203
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Gantry Industrial Robots Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers gantry industrial robots suppliers and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s gantry industrial robots market forecast, the gantry industrial robots size market is expected to grow to $4.25 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.9%.
The increasing demand for industrial robots is driving the market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major gantry industrial robots market manufacturers include Liebherr, ABB Ltd., Kuka AG, FANUC Group, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Sage Automation Inc., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Gudel Group AG, DENSO Corporation.
Gantry Industrial Robots Market Segments
1) By Type: 1-Axis, 2-Axis, 3-Axis, 4-Axis, Other Types
2) By Application: Handling, Palletizing, Welding, Other Applications
3) By Industry: Packaging, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Semiconductors & Electronics, Heavy Engineering Machinery, Aerospace and Railway, Other Industries
These robots are called straight-line robots, they typically have a cubic workspace that is three-dimensional due to their straight routes. These robots are typically large systems that are dedicated to picking and placing, as well as having a role in welding and other activities.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Gantry Industrial Robots Market Growth
6. Gantry Industrial Robots Market Performance
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
