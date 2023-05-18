IoT In Retail Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

IoT In Retail Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “IoT In Retail Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s IoT in retail market forecast, the IoT in retail market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 67.75 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 19.0 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global IoT in retail market is due to increasing penetration of e-commerce. North America region is expected to hold the largest IoT in retail market share. Major IoT in retail companies include ARM Holdings Plc., Cisco Systems Inc., Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Impinj Inc., Intel Corporation.

IoT In Retail Market Segments

● By Type: Beacons, RFID Tags, Sensors, Wearables, Other Types

● By Offering: Solution, Service

● By Technology: Bluetooth low energy, Near field communication, ZigBee, Other Technologies

● By Deployment Mode: On-premise, Cloud

● By Application: Supply Chain Operations Management, Customer Management, Sales and Customer Management, Asset Management, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The internet of things (IoT) is a physical object network that contains integrated technologies that allow it to connect, sense, and interact with internal or external environments. It is a collection of end-to-end services where companies contract with external vendors to design, build, install, and operate IoT solutions, including consulting advice for IoT planning. IoT in the retail industry is used for flow management in the stores, inventory management, and improving the customer experience using real-time customer data.

