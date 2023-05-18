Gas-Insulated Substation Market Size Expected To Reach $31 Billion By 2027

Gas-Insulated Substation Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Gas-Insulated Substation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers gas-insulated substation market analysis and every facet of the gas-insulated substation market. As per TBRC’s gas-insulated substation market forecast, the gas-insulated substation market size is expected to grow to $31.91 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.2%.

The increasing demand for clean energy is expected to boost the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major gas insulated substation companies include Hitachi Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Limited, Eaton Corporation PLC., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Schneider Electric SE

Gas-Insulated Substation Market Segments

1) By Voltage: Medium Voltage, High Voltage, Extra High Voltage

2) By Installation: Indoor, Outdoor

3) By Application: Power Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Generation

4) By End-User: Power Utilities, Industrial Sector, Commercial And Residential Sector

This type of substation is a high-voltage substation that uses sulphur hexafluoride gas as the insulating medium at moderate pressure for phase-to-phase and phase-to-ground insulation. The main conducting structures are housed inside a sealed environment.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Gas-Insulated Substation Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Size And Growth Rate

6. Gas-Insulated Substation Manufacturers

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

