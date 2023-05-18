Robot End-Effector Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Robot End-Effector Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Robot End-Effector Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers robot end-effector market insights and every facet of the robot end-effector market analysis. As per TBRC’s robot end-effector market forecast, the robot end-effector market is expected to grow to $8.25 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.3%.
The rising demand for collaborative robots is expected to propel the growth of the robotics end-effector market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major robot end-effector manufacturers include ABB Ltd., Destaco, Kuka AG, Piab AB, Robotiq, Zimmer Group, SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG, Schmalz, Millibar Inc., Festo, Weiss Robotics GmbH & Co. KG, TÜNKERS Maschinenbau GmbH.
Robot End-Effector Market Segments
1) By Type: Grippers, Welding Guns, Clamps, Suction Cups, Tool Changers, Other Types
2) By Robot Type: Traditional Industrial Robots, Collaborative Robots
3) By Application: Handling, Welding, Assembly, Processing, Dispensing, Other Applications
4) By Industry: Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Metals and Machinery, Food and Beverages, Other Industries
A robot end-effector is a device attached to a robot's wrist that allows the robot to engage with its task. The end effector is the component of the robot that interacts with its surroundings.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Robot End-Effector Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
