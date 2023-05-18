Location-Based Services (LBS) And Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Is Projected To Grow At A 24% Rate By 2027

Location-Based Services (LBS) And Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

TBRC’s Location-Based Services (LBS) And Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Location-Based Services (LBS) And Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s location-based services (LBS) and real-time location systems (RTLS) market forecast, the location-based services (LBS) and real-time location systems (RTLS) market size is predicted to reach a value of $64.48 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 24 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global location-based services (LBS) and real-time location systems (RTLS) market is due to the surge in the use of smartphones. North America region is expected to hold the largest location-based services (LBS) and real-time location systems (RTLS) market share. Major location-based services (LBS) and real-time location systems (RTLS) companies include Docomo Inc., Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, Quuppa, Airista Flow Inc., TomTom N.V.

Location-Based Services (LBS) And Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Segments

● By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

● By Location Type: Indoor, Outdoor

● By Application: Tracking And Navigation, Marketing And Advertisement, Location-Based Social Networks, Location-Based Health Monitoring, Other Applications

● By End User: Manufacturing, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Media And Entertainment, Government, Retail, Transportation

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Real-time location systems are similar to location-based services which are based on a user's location as determined by the geographical location of the device and use real-time geo-data from a smartphone to provide information, entertainment, or security. These systems also provide information on directions, local advertising, and local news.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Location-Based Services (LBS) And Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Location-Based Services (LBS) And Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

