Contact: Bill Ryczek 860-344-9396
Media: Georgi Bohrod 760-803-4522
Media: Georgi Bohrod 760-803-4522
Colebrook Financial Provides Loan for Re-Purposing Bay Club Condominium
To Lemonjuice Capital Solutions
Colebrook Financial Company, a leading lender to the timeshare and travel club industries, announced that it has provided a loan to Lemonjuice Capital Solutions to support the re-purposing of Bay Club Condominium a 60-unit resort located in the vacation destination of Ocean City, MD. Bill Ryczek, Partner, Colebrook Financial said, “We’ve known Scott MacGregor, Richard Winkler, and Jan Barrow of the Lemonjuice organization for many years and it’s good to be doing business with them again. The company is very well-capitalized and doesn’t require a lot of financing, and we’re pleased they came to us when they had a need.”
Colebrook is a pioneer in many forms of financing and began working with alternative vacation ownership and club products before most lenders. Few competitors can match their longevity in the industry and they enjoy a reputation for adapting to new situations more quickly than larger institutions. Lemonjuice Capital Solutions’ Chief Operating Officer Scott MacGregor says that “In our property restructuring and recapitalization programs, we rely on agile business partners to complement our internal capabilities, and Colebrook is unique in their understanding, flexibility and responsiveness to the legacy resort environment. They’ve been great partners, and their underwriting and closing processes were fast and efficient.”
About Colebrook Financial Company Colebrook Financial Company, based in Middletown, Connecticut, specializes in providing financing for the timeshare industry, and can offer a variety of facilities in amounts ranging from $100,000 to $30 million or more. We have an innovative approach to financing and pride ourselves on rapid turnaround and personal service. Colebrook has no committees, and our most important policy is common sense. You’ll get straight answers, and you can always talk to a principal. For a complete list of product offerings and information on Colebrook and its principals, visit www.colebrookfinancial.com
About Lemonjuice Solutions Lemonjuice Capital and Solutions is a leading provider of professional management, strategic planning and execution, investment capital, and technology solutions for timeshares, condominiums, and mixed-use properties. With its Resorts Reimagined™ program, Lemonjuice Capital and Solutions rejuvenates timeshare resorts and condominiums, ensuring maximum value for owners. By aligning its interests with owners, stakeholders, and associations, Lemonjuice Capital and Solutions delivers innovative, results-driven solutions that foster growth and profitability. To learn more about Lemonjuice Solutions, contact Jan Barrow at 863-602-8804 or email Jan.Barrow@Lemonjuice.biz
