Quadrivalent Market Size, Share, Forecast, Trends And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Quadrivalent Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the Quadrivalent market. As per TBRC’s Quadrivalent market forecast, the quadrivalent market size is predicted to reach $10.58 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.
The growth in the quadrivalent market is due to rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest Quadrivalent market share. Major quadrivalent flu vaccine brands include AstraZeneca Plc., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., CSL Limited.
Quadrivalent Market Segments
•By Type: Intradermal Shot, Intramuscular Injection, Nasal Spray
•By Technology: Conjugated, Live, Inactivated, Recombinant, Toxoid, Other Technologies
•By Disease: Cancer, Hepatitis, Pneumococcal disease, COVID-19, Influenza, Human Papilloma Virus, Meningococcal Disease, Polio, Rotavirus, Other Diseases
•By Age Group: Pediatric, Adult
•By Distribution Channel: Hospital And Pharmacy, Government Suppliers, Other Channels (NGOs)
•By Geography: The global quadrivalent market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Quadrivalent is a vaccination that stimulates the immune system to respond to distinct antigens, such as four different viruses or bacteria. A quadrivalent vaccination is intended to protect against four distinct flu viruses, two of which are type A and type B.
