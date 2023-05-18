Building Information Modeling Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Building Information Modeling Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Building Information Modeling Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s building information modeling market forecast, the building information modeling market size is predicted to reach a value of $14.89 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global building information modeling industry is due to a rapid rise in construction. North America region is expected to hold the largest building information modeling market demand. Major building information modeling companies include Autodesk, Nemetschek, Bentley Systems, Trimble, Pentagon Solutions, ASITE.

Building Information Modeling Market Segments

● By Deployment Type: On Premises Deployment, Cloud Deployment

● By Project Lifecycle: Preconstruction, Construction, Operation

● By Component: Software, Services

● By Application: Planning and Modelling, Construction And Design, Assest Management, Building System Analysis And Maintenance Scheduling, Other Applications

● By End User: Architects/Engineers, Contractors, Other End Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Building Information Modelling (BIM) is a method of creating and handling data about a construction project across its entire life cycle. It integrates data from multiple fields to create elaborate digital renderings that can be managed in real time in an open cloud environment.

