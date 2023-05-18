Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 1700 Block of Lanier Place, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in a Burglary One offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in the 1700 block of Lanier Place, Northwest.

At approximately 2:39 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took the victim’s property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 25-year-old Samuel Garcia-Amaya, of Oxon Hill, MD, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

