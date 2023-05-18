Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3900 Block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Monday, May 15, 2023, in the 3900 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southwest.

At approximately 4:15 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 64-year-old Christopher Callahan, of Southeast, DC.

On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 31-year-old Terry Thompson, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.

###