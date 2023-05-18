Mobile Wallet Market Size, Share, Growth, Report And Forecast For 2023-2032

Mobile Wallet Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Mobile Wallet Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s Mobile Wallet market forecast, the mobile wallet market size is predicted to reach $4,661.74 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 30.5%.

The growth in the market is due to rise in smartphone penetration. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest mobile wallet market share. Major players in the Mobile Wallet market include Amazon Web Services Inc., VISA Inc., American Express Banking Corporation, PayPal Holdings Inc., Apple Inc.

Mobile Wallet Market Segments

•By Types Of Mobile Wallet: Open, Semi-Closed, Closed

•By Ownership: Banks, Telecom Operators, Device Manufacturers, Tech Companies

•By Technology: Near Field Communication (NFC), Optical/QR Code, Digital, Text-Based

•By Application: Hospitality And Transportation, Media And Entertainment, Retail, Healthcare, Energy And Utilities, Telecommunication, Other Applications

•By Geography: The global mobile wallet market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A mobile wallet is a virtual wallet that is linked to a user’s bank account and can access the account to make and accept payments. These mobile wallets are used for making payments for day-to-day shopping.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Mobile Payment Technologies Market Trends

4. Mobile Payment Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

