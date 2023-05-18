Intent Based Networking (IBN) Market Size, Share, Forecast, Growth And Trends Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Intent-Based Networking IBN Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Intent Based Networking (IBN) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the intent based networking (IBN) market size is predicted to reach $3.85 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 29.4%.
The growth in the intent based networking (IBN) market is due to an increasing number of IoT devices. North America region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the intent based networking (IBN) market include Cisco Systems Inc., Forward Networks Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Anuta Networks Inc., Cerium Networks.
Intent Based Networking (IBN) Market Segments
• By Component Type: Networking Hardware Components, Software, Service
• By Deployment Model: On-premise, On cloud
• By Application: Healthcare, BFSI, IT And Telecom, Manufacturing, Government And Defense, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global intent based networking (IBN) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Intent-based networking refers to a type of network administration that uses artificial intelligence, network orchestration, and machine learning to automate administrative operations across a network.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Intent Based Networks Market Trends
4. Intent Based Networking (IBN) Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Value And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
