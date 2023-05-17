WISCONSIN, May 17 - An Act to amend 71.10 (4) (i); and to create 20.835 (2) (er) and 71.07 (8w) of the statutes; Relating to: refundable income tax credit for bicycle purchases and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Ways and Means
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab276
You just read:
AB276 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2023-05-17
