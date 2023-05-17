AB269 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Agriculture - 2023-05-17

WISCONSIN, May 17 - An Act to renumber and amend 710.02 (1) and 710.02 (9); to amend 710.02 (2) (intro.), 710.02 (3), 710.02 (5) (a) (intro.), 710.02 (5) (a) 1., 710.02 (5) (a) 2. and 710.02 (6); and to create 710.02 (1g), 710.02 (1r) (d) and 710.02 (9) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting a foreign adversary from acquiring agricultural or forestry land in this state.