AB272 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Joint Survey Committee on Tax Exemptions - 2023-05-17

WISCONSIN, May 17 - An Act to create 71.05 (1) (i), 71.26 (3) (ag) 5., 71.34 (1k) (aj) and 71.45 (1) (dp) of the statutes; Relating to: an income and franchise tax exemption for broadband expansion grants. (FE)

Status: A - Ways and Means

