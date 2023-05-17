Submit Release
AB273 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2023-05-17

WISCONSIN, May 17 - An Act to renumber 565.02 (8) (e); to renumber and amend 125.02 (6), 134.65 (1), 134.65 (1m) and 565.02 (8) (f); to amend 40.02 (48) (am) 19., 40.02 (48) (c), 71.78 (1), 71.78 (4) (b), 71.78 (5), 71.78 (6), 72.06, 73.031, 77.61 (5) (b) 2., 77.61 (5) (c), 77.61 (5) (d), 78.80 (3), 125.04 (3) (h), 125.04 (4), 134.65 (title), 134.65 (1r), 134.65 (4), 134.65 (5m), 134.65 (8), 134.66 (1) (g), 139.11 (4) (a) (intro.), 139.38 (6), 139.44 (2), 139.44 (8) (a), 139.44 (8) (b) and (c), 139.82 (6), 230.36 (1m) (b) 2. (intro.), 230.36 (2m) (a) 9., 565.17 (5) (a), 565.40 (title), 565.50 (2), 565.50 (3) and 946.82 (4); and to create 71.78 (1g), 71.78 (4) (v), 71.83 (6), 73.03 (51b), 77.61 (5) (am), 77.61 (5) (b) 15., 125.02 (1c), 125.02 (6) (b), 125.04 (8m), 125.09 (8), 125.12 (7), 134.65 (1a), 134.65 (1g), 134.65 (1m) (a) 1. and 2., 134.65 (1m) (b), 134.65 (2m), 134.65 (3m), 139.44 (2m), 139.44 (8) (am), 139.44 (8) (d), 565.01 (6c), 565.02 (9) (intro.), 565.17 (5) (d), 565.40 (4), 565.50 (2m) and 565.50 (4) of the statutes; Relating to: Department of Revenue enforcement and providing a penalty. (FE)

