Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,493 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,331 in the last 365 days.

AB274 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation - 2023-05-17

WISCONSIN, May 17 - An Act to amend 20.445 (1) (bm); and to create 20.445 (1) (bk) and 106.276 of the statutes; Relating to: a commercial driver training grant program and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Transportation

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab274

You just read:

AB274 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation - 2023-05-17

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more